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2 year warranty

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Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

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Bluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ6500CL/00

Bluetooth® sports headphones

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 369.2 kB
  • 8 March 2024

User manual

  • PDF file, 705.5 kB
  • 25 November 2023

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