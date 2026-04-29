Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Headphones
All series
Earhook Headphones with mic
Discontinued
Support
SHS3305WT/10
Go to shop
Available in
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Localized commercial leaflet - English
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you