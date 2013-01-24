Home
      Your beats. Your style.

      Feel like you’ve just stepped onto the dance floor. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and powerful bass. The cushioned headband keeps things comfortable and the matte color designs let you make the music yours-in style. See all benefits

        Your beats. Your style.

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Compact folding

        Rich bass, clear sound

        Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.

        Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

        Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

        Flat-fold design for easy storage

        Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

        Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

        Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

        Compact foldable design for easy portability

        Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          18.5  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.153  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.5  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.26  kg
          Nett weight
          0.153  kg
          Tare weight
          0.107  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11027 4

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Gross weight
          0.96  kg
          Nett weight
          0.459  kg
          Tare weight
          0.501  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11027 1

