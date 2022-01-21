2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH5205WT/00
40mm drivers/closed-back
Light weight
Compact folding
Up to 29 hours play time
These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
1.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Nessie456
21/01/2022
US
Great fit, ok sound, won't pair w/ PC
POSITIVE These are the best fitting headphones in this class. A real pleasure to wear. Comfortable, compact, secure, unobtrusive. Paired easily with my smartphone. NEGATIVE The sound is a bit muddy, with not much in the way of high end or bass. Maybe not surprising at this price point. Fine for podcasts or YouTube. THE DEALBREAKER Paired easily with my smartphone but wouldn't pair with my desktop computer (Windows 10) or with my brand new (2022) notebook computer (Windows 10). Even fully charged, they failed to pair. Not much point in owning headphones that won't pair with a PC. I'll be returning them.
Pros
Fit
Cons
Sound, failure to pair with computers
This review was made for TAH5205BK Wireless Headphone
This review was made for TAH5205BK Wireless Headphone
VJKN
01/02/2024
US
Decent audio but poor build quality
The good: sound reproduction is decent, no feedback when taking calls The Bad: not for every day use, run time before recharge is poor, buttons to accept phone calls is not east to operate and not easy to access. Worse: The swivel where the cuffs fold inward is of poor build and it broke after 2 months making it unusable. This headphone is not for every day use. It should withstand wear and tear for a few years of every day use
This review was made for TAH5205BK Wireless Headphone
This review was made for TAH5205BK Wireless Headphone
GalaxyCat
12/08/2023
US
Blaring LOUD, Ear Drum Breaking Distorted Problem
I own this headset, been wanting a bluetooth headset but this was a waste of money. I was using the headset but after a few hours, suddenly the audio started SCREEEECHING, blaring LOUD, harming my ears for no reason. Went from normal audio to BLLLLLLLLLLLARRRGHGHFRRRRRRRRRBBBRRLLLLLG. I went to look at the power battery and it was at 100%. If the battery was low, it should just either give me a warning, beep or just shut off the headset. This hurt my ears and if it keeps doing it, i will have to ask Philips to replace them or give me my refund. I cant use them while working at home at my desk and then BLUUUURRRRRRRRRRAGGGGHGHHHHHBRRRRRRRRRR! and i throw the headset off my head. If i get ear injury, i can sue for damaging my ears. I cant find anything online about the issue. I think people just return them and get their money back. This is an ongoing issue. I have a turtle beach headset that is wired and i may have to use that one if this one becomes dangerous. I will contact Philips but if i get the runaround, i will no longer invest in Philips and consider them a bad company, a company that used to be good but went down hill. I liked Philips headsets because they used to make good home theater speakers, and the toothbrush. This one seems rather bad. Avoid this item, get something that wont destroy your ear drums. Mine may be faulty and when buying a product, it shouldnt be.
Pros
Good budget price, Bluetooth
Cons
Bass doesnt work wired, has to be wireless bluetooth for the Bass to actually work. Audio sound ear destroying distortion audio feedback. Turning it on is also a pain.. Have to hold on to the button for like 10 seconds for it to turn on or off. The cord to connect the headset to your device or PC is super small/short. You cannot charge the headset and use it at the same time.
This review was made for TAH5205WT Wireless Headphone
This review was made for TAH5205WT Wireless Headphone
Functions availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.