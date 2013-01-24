Search terms
Wireless Headphone
No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.
The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver detailed sound and strong bass. Simply tap the earbud to pause your playlist and take calls-all without touching your smartphone.
Throw a fully charged case in your gym bag and you get up to 24 hours play time.
These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.
Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.
You can keep these sports headphones as fresh as your workout beats. Simply place the earpieces in the charging case, and a UV cleaning cycle removes acteria.
Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.
If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.
A single charge allows around 6 hours play time.
