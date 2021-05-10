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Discontinued

7000 seriesWireless Headphone

TAST702BK/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Lime
Lime
Ditch the wires.
These true wireless in-ear sports earphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you’ll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours play time with the portable charging case.
See all benefits

Train free.

Ditch the wires.

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

  • 6+18 hrs play time

  • Secure fit

Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

es of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation

No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.

Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/05/2021

US

US

Love the Bluetooth 5.0. tech. Great connectivity!

The buds fit very well in the ears and the sound is very pleasing. Overall, very satisfied with my purchase. Would buy these again although they are no longer available.

Pros

Bluetooth 5.0 leads to great connectivity, Nice fit in-ear w/wingtips

Cons

Still trying to figure out how to control calls/music/etc. with “buttons” on the ear buds

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAST702BK Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAST702BK Wireless Headphone

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary