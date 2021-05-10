2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAST702BK/00
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
6+18 hrs play time
Secure fit
es of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.
No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.
The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
IP721
10/05/2021
US
Love the Bluetooth 5.0. tech. Great connectivity!
The buds fit very well in the ears and the sound is very pleasing. Overall, very satisfied with my purchase. Would buy these again although they are no longer available.
Pros
Bluetooth 5.0 leads to great connectivity, Nice fit in-ear w/wingtips
Cons
Still trying to figure out how to control calls/music/etc. with “buttons” on the ear buds
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAST702BK Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAST702BK Wireless Headphone
Actual results may vary