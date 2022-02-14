Search terms

      Overall Rating / 5

      Rich sound wherever you go

      Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours play time.

        Rich sound wherever you go

        • Rich sound
        • Clear call quality
        • IPX5 water resistant
        • Up to 26 hours play time
        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

        2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

        2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

        ENC utilizes a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!

        Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

        Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

        Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

        IPX5 splash and sweat resistant

        An IPX5 rating lets you bring your music with you no matter the weather! The headphones are water resistant and won't even mind the occasional shower so you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

        Dedicated Philips Headphones App support

        Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. Make your sounds your own! The Philips Headphones App puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust the levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles.

        Touch controls. Easy to pair

        Touch controls on the earbuds make life super-easy! Use them to pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          10 mm
          Sensitivity
          101.5 dB (1k Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Telecommunication

          ENC microphone
          Yes
          Microphone for call
          2 mics

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX5
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone

        • Power

          Music play time
          6 + 20  hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          40 mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          460 mAh
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          10.5 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
          3.41 x 2.00 x 2.18  cm
          Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
          6.25 x 2.40 x 4.56  cm
          Total weight
          0.051  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          EAN
          48 95229 12587 2
          Depth
          3.3  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.131  kg
          Nett weight
          0.077  kg
          Tare weight
          0.054  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12587 9
          Height
          24.7  cm
          Width
          24.8  cm
          Length
          34.8  cm
          Gross weight
          4.135  kg
          Nett weight
          1.848  kg
          Tare weight
          2.287  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12587 6
          Height
          11  cm
          Width
          11.5  cm
          Length
          16.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.46  kg
          Nett weight
          0.231  kg
          Tare weight
          0.229  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20233 7

