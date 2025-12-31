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  • Rich sound wherever you go
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  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
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  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT3217WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Rich sound wherever you go
Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours play time.
See all benefits

Rich sound wherever you go

  • Rich sound

  • Clear call quality

  • IPX5 water resistant

  • Up to 26 hours play time

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

ENC utilizes a dual-mic, noise-canceling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!

Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

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