    Power toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9192/01
      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9192/01
      Smart brushing. Superior results.

      FlexCare Platinum Connected takes the guesswork out of oral care. Sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth® wireless technology, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for the most complete clean possible. See all benefits

        Smart brushing. Superior results.

        Up to 10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

        • Personalized coaching
        • Smart brushing sensors
        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 2 brush heads
        Track and improve your coverage

        Track and improve your coverage

        FlexCare Platinum Connected's location sensor shows where you're brushing too little for better coverage. If there are spots you consistently miss when you're brushing, the location sensor will bring them to your attention.

        Alerts you when you're brushing too hard

        Alerts you when you're brushing too hard

        You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum Connected will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.

        Teaches you to reduce your scrubbing

        Teaches you to reduce your scrubbing

        With an electric toothbrush you let the toothbrush do the work, rather than using a scrubbing motion. FlexCare Platinum Connected has a scrubbing sensor that helps guide you to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a more gentle clean.

        A second chance to clean the spots you miss with TouchUp

        A second chance to clean the spots you miss with TouchUp

        If you happen to miss any spots during a brushing session, the Philips Sonicare app tracks your coverage and gives you the opportunity to go back for a second pass. TouchUp provides customized guidance based on your personal brushing data so you can immediately address any missed areas and achieve a more complete clean.

        The coaching you need to refine your routine

        The coaching you need to refine your routine

        FlexCare Platinum Connected lets you set daily goals and track your progress. The Sonicare app maintains a running history of your brushing data, so you can easily review your performance. With personalized coaching, tips and alerts from the app, your brushing technique will improve over time. You can even share your progress report with your dental professional.

        Start taking better care of any trouble areas

        Start taking better care of any trouble areas

        If your dental professional identifies specific spots in your mouth that need more attention due to plaque buildup, gum recession or another issue, FlexCare Platinum Connected can help you tackle those trouble areas. You can highlight these spots in your personalized mouthmap within the Sonicare app, reminding you to give them the extra care they need each time you brush.

        Always know the effectiveness of your brush head

        Always know the effectiveness of your brush head

        Over months of normal use, brush heads gradually wear down and lose their stiffness. The Sonicare app includes a smart brush head performance monitor to track your brush head effectiveness based on your actual brushing time and pressure. It tells you when to replace your brush head so you continue to get the best results. You even have the option to order replacement brush heads right from within the app.

        A customized brushing experience

        A customized brushing experience

        With three intensity settings and three cleaning modes, FlexCare Platinum Connected offers optimal comfort with a truly deep clean. Use Clean mode for a superb everyday clean, or White mode for stain removal. If you need to pay extra attention to trouble spots, Deep Clean mode delivers exceptional results. Set the intensity to Low, Medium or High according to your personal preference. Set the intensity level to high for best results.

        Contours to teeth and gums for a deeper clean

        Contours to teeth and gums for a deeper clean

        AdaptiveClean is the only power toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush. As it tracks along the gum line, the brush head absorbs excessive brushing pressure, so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.

        Timer helps encourage thorough brushing

        Timer helps encourage thorough brushing

        The BrushPacer interval timer indicates when it's time for you to move to another segment of your mouth, while the Smartimer helps you reach the dentist professional recommended brushing time of two minutes. Together, they set the pace for a successful brushing session.

        Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

        Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

        At 31,000 strokes per minute, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected delivers a superior clean that you'll both see and feel. The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line. As your FlexCare Platinum Connected brush gently massages the gums, it stimulates blood circulation and helps to dislodge plaque. You get a powerful yet gentle clean that delivers clinically proven results.

        Designed to fit your lifestyle

        Designed to fit your lifestyle

        When fully charged, your FlexCare Platinum Connected has enough battery life for two weeks of regular use. An easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger make it easy to take your Philips Sonicare with you to work, class or on vacation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Deep Clean
          For an invigorating deep clean
          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCarePlatinum Connected
          Brush heads
          • 1 AdaptiveClean
          • 1 InterCare standard
          Charger
          1
          Travel case
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 operational system

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Helps naturally remove stains
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer
          Pressure sensor
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • than a manual toothbrush

