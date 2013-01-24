Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Smart brushing. Superior results.
FlexCare Platinum Connected takes the guesswork out of oral care. Sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth® wireless technology, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for the most complete clean possible. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smart brushing. Superior results.
FlexCare Platinum Connected takes the guesswork out of oral care. Sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth® wireless technology, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for the most complete clean possible. See all benefits
Smart brushing. Superior results.
FlexCare Platinum Connected takes the guesswork out of oral care. Sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth® wireless technology, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for the most complete clean possible. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smart brushing. Superior results.
FlexCare Platinum Connected takes the guesswork out of oral care. Sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth® wireless technology, providing you personalized coaching and feedback for the most complete clean possible. See all benefits
Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Philips shop price
Total:
FlexCare Platinum Connected's location sensor shows where you're brushing too little for better coverage. If there are spots you consistently miss when you're brushing, the location sensor will bring them to your attention.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum Connected will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.
With an electric toothbrush you let the toothbrush do the work, rather than using a scrubbing motion. FlexCare Platinum Connected has a scrubbing sensor that helps guide you to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a more gentle clean.
If you happen to miss any spots during a brushing session, the Philips Sonicare app tracks your coverage and gives you the opportunity to go back for a second pass. TouchUp provides customized guidance based on your personal brushing data so you can immediately address any missed areas and achieve a more complete clean.
FlexCare Platinum Connected lets you set daily goals and track your progress. The Sonicare app maintains a running history of your brushing data, so you can easily review your performance. With personalized coaching, tips and alerts from the app, your brushing technique will improve over time. You can even share your progress report with your dental professional.
If your dental professional identifies specific spots in your mouth that need more attention due to plaque buildup, gum recession or another issue, FlexCare Platinum Connected can help you tackle those trouble areas. You can highlight these spots in your personalized mouthmap within the Sonicare app, reminding you to give them the extra care they need each time you brush.
Over months of normal use, brush heads gradually wear down and lose their stiffness. The Sonicare app includes a smart brush head performance monitor to track your brush head effectiveness based on your actual brushing time and pressure. It tells you when to replace your brush head so you continue to get the best results. You even have the option to order replacement brush heads right from within the app.
With three intensity settings and three cleaning modes, FlexCare Platinum Connected offers optimal comfort with a truly deep clean. Use Clean mode for a superb everyday clean, or White mode for stain removal. If you need to pay extra attention to trouble spots, Deep Clean mode delivers exceptional results. Set the intensity to Low, Medium or High according to your personal preference. Set the intensity level to high for best results.
AdaptiveClean is the only power toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush. As it tracks along the gum line, the brush head absorbs excessive brushing pressure, so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.
The BrushPacer interval timer indicates when it's time for you to move to another segment of your mouth, while the Smartimer helps you reach the dentist professional recommended brushing time of two minutes. Together, they set the pace for a successful brushing session.
At 31,000 strokes per minute, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected delivers a superior clean that you'll both see and feel. The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line. As your FlexCare Platinum Connected brush gently massages the gums, it stimulates blood circulation and helps to dislodge plaque. You get a powerful yet gentle clean that delivers clinically proven results.
When fully charged, your FlexCare Platinum Connected has enough battery life for two weeks of regular use. An easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger make it easy to take your Philips Sonicare with you to work, class or on vacation.
Modes
Items included
Connectivity
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Ease of use
Technical specifications
Power
Service