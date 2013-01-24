  • 30 day return guarantee

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige

    Our best.
    Exceptional care
    personalized to
    you with SenseIQ

    DiamondClean Smart

    DiamondClean.
    Smarter.

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige

    Our best.
    Exceptional
    care
    personalized
    to you with
    SenseIQ

    DiamondClean Smart

    DiamondClean.
    Smarter.

    Expert daily toothbrush

    ExpertClean

     

    An advanced toothbrush for an expert-level clean, Up to 7x healthier gums, in just 2 weeks vs a manual toothbrush.
    Proactive clean toothbrush

    ProtectiveClean


    Amazingly effective yet gentle clean, up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.
    Daily clean toothbrush

    DailyClean


    Superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush, up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.
    For kids toothbrush

    Sonicare for Kids


    Interactive fun for a gentle, better clean. Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush.
    Always get it right with Sonicare

    Sonicare fluid action

    Sonic Technology

    Fluid Action


    Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

    Clinically proven


    All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.

    An effortless deep clean

    An effortless deep clean


    Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 62,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.

    Sonicare toothbrush subscription

    Brush heads delivered to your door

     

    Starting at € 5.99 a month
    Toothbrush heads

    your brushing experience

    Explore all toothbrush heads

    Philips UV Sanitizer

     

    Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals.
    Philips One Battery Toothbrush

     

    The new Philips One electric brush improves your clean for a brighter and whiter smile. Use it at home or on-the-go. It's sleek and lightweight design makes it the perfect brush for you – all you have to do is pick a color!
