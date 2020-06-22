Search terms
The expansive 499P9H frameless displays offers ultra-wide formats that are a multi-tasker’s dream come true. Wide enough to replace two screens, these monitors offer deep 1500R or 1800R curvature, expanding your field of vision.
Available in a large selection of curved monitors including the 329P1H, 346B1C, and 499P9H, built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking with power delivery offers you the benefit of high-speed data transfer as well as flexible connectivity at the office.
Countless forward-thinking features mean countless reasons to love Philips curved monitors. The B2B as well as B2C P1 and P9 ranges invite you to enjoy features such as the beauty of WQHD resolution and the smooth gameplay of Adaptive-Sync.
Preserve the environment with your monitor. Philips monitors are equipped with lead and mercury-free housing, 100% recyclable packaging material, and come with the energy saving of a PowerSensor, LightSensor, and Zero Power Switch.
