Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

      Our favorite  Curved Monitors

      • SuperWide curved LCD- 499P9H/00

        Wide open possibilities
        499P9H/27


        Our award-winning 49" curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in one. Productivity-enhancing features like USB-C and pop-up webcam with Windows Hello deliver the performance and convenience you expect.

        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 328E1CA/27

        Simply immersive
        328E1CA/27

         

        The 32” curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with UltraWide-Color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive.

        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 322E1C/27

        Simply immersive
        322E1C/27

         

        The 32" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

        Discover more
      • Curved LCD Monitor- 272E1CA/27

        Simply immersive
        272E1CA/27

         

        The 27" curved E-Line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

        Discover more

        Wide array of usage scenarios

        • Wide viewing angle

          Wide viewing angle

          The expansive 499P9H frameless displays offers ultra-wide formats that are a multi-tasker’s dream come true. Wide enough to replace two screens, these monitors offer deep 1500R or 1800R curvature, expanding your field of vision.

        • All-in-one USB-C docking

          All-in-one USB-C docking

          Available in a large selection of curved monitors including the 329P1H, 346B1C, and 499P9H, built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking with power delivery offers you the benefit of high-speed data transfer as well as flexible connectivity at the office.

        • Features to spare

          Features to spare

          Countless forward-thinking features mean countless reasons to love Philips curved monitors. The B2B as well as B2C P1 and P9 ranges invite you to enjoy features such as the beauty of WQHD resolution and the smooth gameplay of Adaptive-Sync.

        • Environmental-friendly

          Environmental-friendly

          Preserve the environment with your monitor. Philips monitors are equipped with lead and mercury-free housing, 100% recyclable packaging material, and come with the energy saving of a PowerSensor, LightSensor, and Zero Power Switch.

        • Wide viewing angle
          Wide viewing angle

          The expansive 499P9H frameless displays offers ultra-wide formats that are a multi-tasker’s dream come true. Wide enough to replace two screens, these monitors offer deep 1500R or 1800R curvature, expanding your field of vision.

        • All-in-one USB-C docking
          All-in-one USB-C docking

          Available in a large selection of curved monitors including the 329P1H, 346B1C, and 499P9H, built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking with power delivery offers you the benefit of high-speed data transfer as well as flexible connectivity at the office.

        • Features to spare
          Features to spare

          Countless forward-thinking features mean countless reasons to love Philips curved monitors. The B2B as well as B2C P1 and P9 ranges invite you to enjoy features such as the beauty of WQHD resolution and the smooth gameplay of Adaptive-Sync.

        • Environmental-friendly
          Environmental-friendly

          Preserve the environment with your monitor. Philips monitors are equipped with lead and mercury-free housing, 100% recyclable packaging material, and come with the energy saving of a PowerSensor, LightSensor, and Zero Power Switch.

        display contact

        B2B support for reseller partners


        Contact us

        Monitors Support

        Find contact information

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand

        You are about to visit a Philips global content page

        Continue

        Payment

        We accept the following payment methods:

        Visa - payment method
        MasterCard - payment method

        Quick links

        Online Store Support
        Terms and conditions
        Search order
        About Philips
        Contact Philips
        © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.