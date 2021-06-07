Search terms
Say goodbye to chargers and power cables. One USB-C port delivers up to 90W to your laptop or smart devices, bringing order and convenience to your digital workspace. Philips monitors are tested to ensure compatibility with a wide range of laptop and phone brands and models.
The latest USB 3.2 standard provides 20 times the speed of USB 2.0, making you more productive as your data transfers are now completed in a fraction of the time you were used to. A full 4K movie, for instance, can be transferred in less than 60 seconds.
On top of the multiport USB hub, we uniquely provide also an Ethernet (RJ45) port for added convenience.
439P1/27
499P9H/27
Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.
We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.
