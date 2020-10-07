Search terms

      Our favorite PC Gaming Monitors

      • Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

        Full HD Curved LCD display

        322E1C/27

        Simply immersive

        The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology

        Discover more
      • Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

        32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

        499P9H/27

        Wide open possibilities

        Our award-winning 49” curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in-one. Productivity enhancing features like USB-C and pop-up webcam with Windows Hello deliver performance and convenience you expect.

        Discover more
      • Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

        4K Ultra HD LCD display with MultiView

        439P1/27

        Master every task in a crisp view

        The Philips USB-C docking display for comprehensive solution. View UltraClear 4K UHD and re-charge a laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. Integrated KVM switch and multiple connection for performance and convenience.

        Discover more
      • Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

        LCD monitor with USB-C docking

        329P1H/27

        Master every task in a crisp view

        The Philips USB-C docking display for comprehensive solution. View UltraClear 4K UHD and re-charge a laptop upto 90W, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. Pop-up webcam with Windows Hello delivers performance and convenience.

        Discover more

        Philips PC gaming features

        SmartImage logo

        SmartImageTM
                                                  Game

        The new Philips gaming displays have quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options from FPS and Racing mode to RTS and Gamer 1 and 2 for customized settings.

        Ultra Wide-Color logo

        Ultra Wide-Color

        Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues.

        Built-in speakers logo

        Built-in speakers

        A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

        Immersive visuals

        Immersive visuals

        •VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles.

        •16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images.

        •SmartContrast for rich black details.

        The gaming advantage is yours

        •144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images.

        •1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay.

        •SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers.

        •Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture.

        Features designed for you

        •Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

        •LowBlueMode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

