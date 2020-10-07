Search terms
499P9H/27
Wide open possibilities Our award-winning 49” curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in-one. Productivity enhancing features like USB-C and pop-up webcam with Windows Hello deliver performance and convenience you expect.
439P1/27
Master every task in a crisp view The Philips USB-C docking display for comprehensive solution. View UltraClear 4K UHD and re-charge a laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. Integrated KVM switch and multiple connection for performance and convenience.
329P1H/27
Master every task in a crisp view The Philips USB-C docking display for comprehensive solution. View UltraClear 4K UHD and re-charge a laptop upto 90W, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. Pop-up webcam with Windows Hello delivers performance and convenience.
Philips PC gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
With 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, Philips displays are your perfect gaming partner.
SmartContrast automatically adjusts colors and controls backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical. Especially suitable for gaming , its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Game
The new Philips gaming displays have quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options from FPS and Racing mode to RTS and Gamer 1 and 2 for customized settings.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
499P9H/27
