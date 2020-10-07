The Momentum gaming displays delivers incredible contrast and vivid lifelike imagery. VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 (559M1RYV) showcases a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo.

DisplayHDR 600 is featured on the 279M1RV while DisplayHDR 400 is featured on the 329M1RV.