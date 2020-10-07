Search terms
Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X and other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in an ultra-clear, smooth motion.
PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144 Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.
Unlike standard TVs, Philips Momentum gaming displays are purpose-built with always-on low lag and lightning-fast pixel response to support fast-paced, time-sensitive games. The display also provides variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve seamlessly smooth motion.
The Momentum gaming displays delivers incredible contrast and vivid lifelike imagery. VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 (559M1RYV) showcases a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo. DisplayHDR 600 is featured on the 279M1RV while DisplayHDR 400 is featured on the 329M1RV.
DisplayHDR 600 is featured on the 279M1RV while DisplayHDR 400 is featured on the 329M1RV.
Explore new heights for gaming audio on the 559M1RYV. Covered by an acoustically transparent Kvadrat material, the integrated speaker system by legendary audio expert Bowers & Wilkins delivers an epic sound experience. With an integrated woofer, high-quality midrange drivers and dynamic tweeters, you can feel the action around you. This Philips Momentum display also offers True Sound audio modes by Bowers & Wilkins: simply select an audio mode to optimise your gaming, viewing or listening experience. 329M1RV and 279M1RV are equipped with DTS Sound speakers. Sound by Bowers and Wilkins is not available on the 27" and 32" models.
329M1RV and 279M1RV are equipped with DTS Sound speakers. Sound by Bowers and Wilkins is not available on the 27" and 32" models.
The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content, and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
More than just for play, these Philips momentum displays work great with USB-C enabled devices for displaying up to 4K resolution at 120Hz on the big screen. Witness stunning visuals and pristine audio quality, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time. The Momentum monitors deliver just the right amount of power (up to 65 W) to your device through its slim and reversible USB-C connector and the included cable.
Philips MultiView displays with ultra-high resolution enable active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.
