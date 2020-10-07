Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Momentum Gaming Monitors

    Philips Momentum

    Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

      Designed for Xbox Series X

      Designed for Xbox  for the optimal gaming experience


      We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display. This special designed monitor is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in, no additional setup needed.

      Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

      Philips Momentum - Get in the Moment

      *Momentum 559M1RYV shown in video. Features and specifications vary between models.

      Available in 2 sizes

      Get in the Moment

      learn more

       
       
      Momentum 559M1RYV featured in illustrations below

      Smooth
      console gaming at
      4K/120 Hz

       

      Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X and other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in an ultra-clear, smooth motion.

      HDMI 2.1
      4k 120hz console gaming
      4k 144hz pc gaming

      4K/144 Hz
      PC gaming
      on the big screen

       

      PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144 Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.

      DisplayPort 1.4

      Purpose-built for
      low latency gaming

       

      Unlike standard TVs, Philips Momentum gaming displays are purpose-built with always-on low lag and lightning-fast pixel response to support fast-paced, time-sensitive games. The display also provides variable refresh rate (VRR) support for Xbox Series X to achieve seamlessly smooth motion.

      low latency gaming
      displayHDR for hyper realism

      DisplayHDR for truly
      vivid details and realism

       

      The Momentum gaming displays delivers incredible contrast and vivid lifelike imagery. VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 (559M1RYV) showcases a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo.

       

      DisplayHDR 600 is featured on the 279M1RV while DisplayHDR 400 is featured on the 329M1RV.

      Integrated
      Bowers & Wilkins speakers for       immersive sound

       

      Explore new heights for gaming audio on the 559M1RYV. Covered by an acoustically transparent Kvadrat material, the integrated speaker system by legendary audio expert Bowers & Wilkins delivers an epic sound experience. With an integrated woofer, high-quality midrange drivers and dynamic tweeters, you can feel the action around you. This Philips Momentum display also offers True Sound audio modes by Bowers & Wilkins: simply select an audio mode to optimise your gaming, viewing or listening experience.

       

      329M1RV and 279M1RV are equipped with DTS Sound speakers. Sound by Bowers and Wilkins is not available on the 27" and 32" models.

      immersive sound
      Philips Ambiglow for incredible immersion

      Ambiglow adds a
      new dimension
      to your viewing experience

       

      The innovative Ambiglow technology enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content, and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

      USB-C:
      one cable does it all

       

      More than just for play, these Philips momentum displays work great with USB-C enabled devices for displaying up to 4K resolution at 120Hz on the big screen. Witness stunning visuals and pristine audio quality, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time. The Momentum monitors deliver just the right amount of power (up to 65 W) to your device through its slim and reversible USB-C connector and the included cable.

      usb-c docking
      Philips MultiView for multitasking

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

       

      Philips MultiView displays with ultra-high resolution enable active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

      display contact

      B2B support for reseller partners


      Contact us

      Monitors Support

      Find contact information

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

      I understand

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, exchanges & replacements
      About Philips
      Contact Philips
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.