    BRE700/04 Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry epilator
    Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE700/04

    Epilating or shaving when wet or dry?

    The purpose of epilating and shaving is to create silky smooth skin without irritation. If you are wondering whether this can be accomplished using a dry or wet method, please read the tips below for helpful advice.
     

    Dry or wet use

    Showerproof appliances provide a comfortable result in or out of the shower. Such products are water-resistant so they can also be used and rinsed with water.

    It is important to check the appliance head to see if it is not dirty, damaged or worn out. A faulty appliance head will cause the product’s performance to decline or even skin irritation. If it is damaged it needs to be replaced immediately.

    Use the appliance on clean skin. We advise to exfoliate your skin 1 day before epilating or shaving. This removes the dead skin around your hair follicles, makes it easier to remove hair and reduces possible ingrown hairs. 

    Try and see what works best for you. 
     

    Dry Use

    We recommend for most products to use in dry conditions, as wet hair tends to stick more to the skin.
    Also, if you are looking for a convenient or on the go session, try using on dry skin. Be certain that your skin is clean and completely dry before using the appliance. 
     

    Wet Use

    For a comfortable feeling and smooth movements, you may use the appliance on wet skin. During wet use, rinse the head regularly to remove hairs and ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin. Make sure your skin is completely wet with water. Do consider wet hairs tend to stick more to the skin, performance may be better on dry skin. Gently pat your skin dry after use.

    After Use

    As after-care, gently apply an (alcohol-free) Aloe Vera cream/lotion or moisturizer, for its cooling and soothing properties, on your skin. After epilating you may also use a cooling pack to sooth the skin. 

    Also, allow some adjustment time and give the skin time to recover in between sessions. 

    Clean the appliance thoroughly to remove all the hairs off the appliance’s head and leave to air-dry.
     

    Sensitive Skin

    Make sure skin is clean, stretch the skin, pre-trim long hairs to 3mm and work gently. Try working with or against the grain to see which is more comfortable for you. 

    Exfoliating your skin, a day or slightly longer before using the appliance, helps to remove dead skin, makes hair removal easier and reduce ingrown hairs. Check if your skin needs some more time between exfoliating and epilating or shaving, so it remains comfortable.   

    Check what works best, for example gentle skincare products and water if your appliance is waterproof.  
     

    Tips

    • If your hair is longer than 5/32in. (4 mm), trim hair to a length of 1/8in. (3mm) first for optimum results.
    • It is important to check the appliance head is not dirty, damaged or worn out. A faulty appliance head will cause skin irritation or worse. If it is damaged it needs to be replaced immediately.
    • Clean your skin before you begin your session. 
    • We advise to exfoliate your skin 1 day before epilating to remove the dead skin around your hair follicles and make it easier to remove hair. 
    • Try avoiding “over-doing” an area. Do not go over the same spot too many times. 
    • Do not rub your skin dry after cleansing but pat it dry.  
    • As after-care, apply an (alcohol-free) Aloe Vera cream/lotion or a moisturizer, for its cooling and soothing properties. 
    • Epilate in the evening to allow your skin to settle during the night and to have smooth legs the next day.

