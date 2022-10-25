2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY962/02, SCY964/02, SCY903/03. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Why should I try the new Natural Bottle with Natural Response teat?
How does the Natural Response teat make switching from breast feeding easier?
What are the benefits of the new Natural Response teat?
Can I use the Natural Response teats with the original Natural Bottles?
Can I still buy the original Natural and Anti-Colic teats?
How does my Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the new Natural Response teat?
How is the Natural Response teat different than the original Natural teat?
How can I tell the differences between Avent Natural teats?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Are Natural Response teats compatible with other Avent bottles?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Is the Natural Response teat compatible with my old Natural Bottle?
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
Can I bottle feed and still breastfeed?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Which Philips Avent Natural Nipple do I own?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to the Natural Response nipple?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response nipple?
What are tips for transitioning to the Natural Response nipple?