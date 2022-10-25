Philips Support How does my Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the new Natural Response teat?

Milk typically flows effortlessly in an original Natural teat, Anti-colic teat, or a traditional bottle. Therefore, a higher teat flow is recommended when transitioning to the new Natural Response teat.



Allow your baby to become familiar with the new teat. Observe your little one’s cues to check if the teat needs to be changed. The table below provides Natural Response teat flow recommendations on where to begin. Watch the video below to learn more about baby cues while feeding.

