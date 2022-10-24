Philips Support How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?

Ensure to clean and disinfect all parts before use.

Pull the teat through the screw ring. Ensure that the teat is pulled entirely through the screw ring. Place the AirFree vent in the bottle. Screw on the ring to secure the lid. Place the cap on top of the bottle.



Before feeding and proper feeding position Ensure that you fill the teat with milk by turning the bottle (with the AirFree vent) upside down for a few seconds. Then rotate the bottle for feeding so that the AirFree vent points upwards, in line with your baby’s nose.

