Philips Support Can I use the Natural Response teats with the original Natural Bottles?

Yes, our new Natural Response teat works with all our Natural Bottles. However, once you have introduced the new Natural Response teat to your baby, do not attempt to go back and forth between the old Natural teat and the new one. The flowrate of the teats is not the same and will confuse your newborn. Changing teats might disrupt your baby's drinking pattern.



