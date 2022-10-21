Philips Support How can I tell the differences between Avent Natural teats?

The original and new Philips Avent Natural Response teats are designed to look and feel like a breast. However, only the new Natural Response teats are designed to behave like one. Releasing milk only when your baby suckles.



The Natural Response teat comes in 6 sizes. Take a close look at the teat to differentiate them by the following features:



• Teat has a J-slit on the tip instead of a hole

• Has no spiral design at the tip of the teat

• Original Natural teats have 3 teat number indicators on the sides, the new one only 1



Do not mix up original Natural teats with the Natural Response teats since this may confuse your baby's way of drinking. Refer to the illustration below to choose the proper teat for your newborn.

