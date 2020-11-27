Saeco manual espresso machines

Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Turn milk into rich froth within seconds for a cappuccino or latte macchiato using the classic milk frother – what baristas call a ‘pannarello’. It also delivers hot water for tea.
The pre-heating cycle on the manual espresso machine ensures the espresso is extracted at the optimum temperature of 194.0 °F. While the integrated cup warmer keeps your coffee at the ideal temperature in the cup.
Innovation is at the heart of every Saeco coffee machine. Loaded with technology, Saeco’s super-automatic espresso machines can deliver a perfect espresso, cappuccino, latte macchiato and more at the touch of a button. While its manual machines make it possible for coffee lovers to prepare an authentic Italian espresso – with a long-lasting delicious crema – the traditional way.