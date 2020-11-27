Saeco manual espresso machines

Home
    Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

    Saeco Poemia

    Manual Espresso machine

     

    Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

     

    Suggested retail price:

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    A perfect crema – like a barista

     

    The pressurised ‘crema’ filter on our espresso machine guarantees an excellent extraction of the ground coffee and a long-lasting crema. The small device is built into the filter basket, creating a jet-like effect that boosts crema production.

     

    Your choice of ground coffee or pods

     

    Choose between pre-portioned coffee pods or ground coffee – from the same manual espresso machine. Whatever mood takes you. Pre-portioned pods make it easy to dose the right amount of ground coffee for a perfect espresso – that looks as good as it tastes.

     

    Stylish stainless steel finish

     

    Add a dash of designer style to your kitchen by choosing a barista coffee machine with a robust, stainless steel housing.

     

      Make milk with barista tools

       

      Turn milk into rich froth within seconds for a cappuccino or latte macchiato using the classic milk frother – what baristas call a ‘pannarello’. It also delivers hot water for tea.

       

      Pre-heating cycle

       

      The pre-heating cycle on the manual espresso machine ensures the espresso is extracted at the optimum temperature of 194.0 °F. While the integrated cup warmer keeps your coffee at the ideal temperature in the cup.

       

      The Saeco Story

       

      Innovation is at the heart of every Saeco coffee machine. Loaded with technology, Saeco’s super-automatic espresso machines can deliver a perfect espresso, cappuccino, latte macchiato and more at the touch of a button. While its manual machines make it possible for coffee lovers to prepare an authentic Italian espresso – with a long-lasting delicious crema – the traditional way.

       

