As your baby grows, the nipple that is best for them will probably change, too. The age indication will help guide you, but always follow your baby’s lead.
It may be time to try a higher flow-rate nipple.
A nipple with a lower flow rate will help them keep pace.
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.
SCF633/27
Anti-colic teat
