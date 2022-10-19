Search terms

    Avent Anti-colic teat

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    This product is discontinued
    Our Anti-colic nipple flow 3 has an integrated valve that sends the air away from baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 3 months and up.

    How to choose

    Selecting your flow rate

    As your baby grows, the nipple that is best for them will probably change, too. The age indication will help guide you, but always follow your baby’s lead.

    Higher flow

    Does your baby seem frustrated or fall asleep during feeds?

    It may be time to try a higher flow-rate nipple.

    Lower flow

    Is your baby gulping or milk leaking from their mouth?

    A nipple with a lower flow rate will help them keep pace.

    Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

    Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    60% less fussing at night*

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Teat shape designed for secure latch

    Different teat flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.

    Reviews

    Expert help and advice

    How do I clean and sterilize Philips Avent bottles and nipples?

    Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?

    Can I Use the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle without the AirFree vent?

    Why is the AirFree vent better for my baby?

    What material is my Philips Avent bottle made of

    Disclaimers

    * At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
    * Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
    * What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
    * 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

