      Grill master kit

With this special Philips Airfryer Grill master kit, you can make all your favorite recipes. Master how to perfectly grill burger patties, fish, vegetables and much more in an easy and healthy way.

      With this special Philips Airfryer Grill master kit, you can make all your favorite recipes. Master how to perfectly grill burger patties, fish, vegetables and much more in an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

        Grill master kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

        • Accessory kit
        • 1x grill pan
        • 4x skewers
        • 1x recipe booklet
        Booklet with beginners recipe, tips and tricks

        Booklet with beginners recipe, tips and tricks

        Booklet with checf's tips and tricks, beginner's recipe and Arfryer cooking times included

        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these accessories in your dishwasher for cleaning.

        Non-stick grill bottom accessory

        Enjoy perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the grill bottom and its unique surface with anti-stick coating. Thanks to this coating, food releases easily and make the accessory easy to clean.

        4 skewers to make special grilled recipes

        Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          200 x 205 x 80  mm
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          210 x 210 x 90  mm
          Weight of product
          0.223  kg

        • Design and finishing

          Material of accessories
          Skewers: metal
          Material of main body
          Grill bottom: anti-stick coated metal

        • Accessories included

          Grill bottom
          yes
          4 skewers
          yes

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          HD962x, HD964x, HD972x, HD974x

