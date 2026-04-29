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2 year warranty
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Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer
Discontinued
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HP6375/00
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All (5)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
How do I know that my Philips bikini trimmer is charging?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
My Philips Bikini Trimmer does not charge
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming