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  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ8270/21

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The Speed-XL shaving heads with three tracks of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Fast. Close. Efficient.

  • With Jet Clean system

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

12/03/2021

Canada

Canada

Excellent

I am Philips shaver user for more than 20 years. Unit model HQ8200 series I am using for last 12 years steel working unfortunately battery slowly died (age) . This product are absolutely FANTASTIC. I'll replace for similar model or same one.

Pros

Quality & reliability

Cons

na

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8270/22 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8270/22 Electric shaver

18/06/2012

US

US

Confort and close shave .

I have had once a shaver that was not a Phillishave and thought that all electric razors were meant for light beard men and that nothing would shave like a blade until i bought my first Phillishave 28 years ago . I have been a Phillishaver since . I do not care about features as much has i care about close shave and confort . I do appreciate the trimmer .Please correct my writing because i am much more fluent in french .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/17 Electric shaver

23/08/2014

Canada

Canada

Excellent but unreliable

My first one lasted nearly two years. It was one of the best shavers I have ever used. Since it died just within the warranty period I was able to get a replacement. Unfortunately that died within about 6 months. The same problem with both of them: After going through one of the cleaning cycles the "full charge" lights stayed on permanently, discharging the shaver within about 24 hours. No amount of charging or discharging could remedy the situation. I suspect the problem is a poor water seal so the cleaning fluid gets in an compromises the electronics. I used another shaver for a while but am contemplating going back to Philips, but hesitate because of this reliability issue.

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 