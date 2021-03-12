2 year warranty
Discontinued
With Jet Clean system
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RWSob
12/03/2021
Canada
Excellent
I am Philips shaver user for more than 20 years. Unit model HQ8200 series I am using for last 12 years steel working unfortunately battery slowly died (age) . This product are absolutely FANTASTIC. I'll replace for similar model or same one.
Pros
Quality & reliability
Cons
na
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8270/22 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8270/22 Electric shaver
bobby9
18/06/2012
US
Confort and close shave .
I have had once a shaver that was not a Phillishave and thought that all electric razors were meant for light beard men and that nothing would shave like a blade until i bought my first Phillishave 28 years ago . I have been a Phillishaver since . I do not care about features as much has i care about close shave and confort . I do appreciate the trimmer .Please correct my writing because i am much more fluent in french .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/17 Electric shaver
andrewf
23/08/2014
Canada
Excellent but unreliable
My first one lasted nearly two years. It was one of the best shavers I have ever used. Since it died just within the warranty period I was able to get a replacement. Unfortunately that died within about 6 months. The same problem with both of them: After going through one of the cleaning cycles the "full charge" lights stayed on permanently, discharging the shaver within about 24 hours. No amount of charging or discharging could remedy the situation. I suspect the problem is a poor water seal so the cleaning fluid gets in an compromises the electronics. I used another shaver for a while but am contemplating going back to Philips, but hesitate because of this reliability issue.
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023