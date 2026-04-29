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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver
Discontinued
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HQ8270/21
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Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Shaving heads cleaning spray
jet Clean cleaning solution
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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