ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

Philips Sonicare 1100Rechargeable toothbrush

HX3901/01

4.5
| (69) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
White
White
Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 1000 Series. Enjoy up to 3x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Gently removes up to 3x more plaque*

Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

  • Gently removes 3x more plaque

  • Easy Start

  • SmartTimer & Quadpacer

  • 14-day battery life

Gently removes up to 300% more plaque*

Gently removes up to 300% more plaque*

This electric toothbrush comes with our Intercare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Easy switch to electric brushing

Easy switch to electric brushing

Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

69

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

17/07/2025

US

US

Great toothbrush

I like this toothbrush but i would prefer to have a wider brush. I felt as if my teeth were clean but the wider brush would give more coverage

Pros

Great cleaning power, times out at 2mins to get a accurate cleaning, strong bristles

Cons

Brush should be wider

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush

14/07/2025

US

US

This electric toothbrush delivers a noticeably cle

I honestly didn’t realize how much of a difference an electric toothbrush could make until I tried this one. From the first use, my teeth felt noticeably cleaner—almost like I had just come from the dentist. The brush is powerful but gentle, with multiple settings to choose from depending on your needs (I love the gum care mode). The timer feature is super helpful—it makes sure I brush the full two minutes without guessing. The battery life is impressive too; I’ve been using it twice a day for over a week and haven’t had to recharge yet. The sleek design also makes it easy to hold and store on the counter without taking up too much space. I’ve noticed less plaque and my breath feels fresher for longer throughout the day. It’s definitely an investment, but one that’s totally worth it if you care about your oral health. Highly recommend!

Pros

• Delivers a deep, thorough clean that leaves teeth feeling noticeably fresher • Offers multiple brushing modes to suit different oral care needs • Long battery life makes it convenient for everyday use and travel

Cons

Smaller toothbrush head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush

14/07/2025

US

US

Product is a steal at this price

The toothbrush is light and easy to use. My family has been asking about it because it looks so clean. There is minimal cleaning needed after use.

This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush

This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush