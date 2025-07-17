2 year warranty
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Gently removes 3x more plaque
Easy Start
SmartTimer & Quadpacer
14-day battery life
This electric toothbrush comes with our Intercare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.
4.5
of 5
69
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Reereeburse
17/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great toothbrush
I like this toothbrush but i would prefer to have a wider brush. I felt as if my teeth were clean but the wider brush would give more coverage
Pros
Great cleaning power, times out at 2mins to get a accurate cleaning, strong bristles
Cons
Brush should be wider
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush
FalconC
14/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
This electric toothbrush delivers a noticeably cle
I honestly didn’t realize how much of a difference an electric toothbrush could make until I tried this one. From the first use, my teeth felt noticeably cleaner—almost like I had just come from the dentist. The brush is powerful but gentle, with multiple settings to choose from depending on your needs (I love the gum care mode). The timer feature is super helpful—it makes sure I brush the full two minutes without guessing. The battery life is impressive too; I’ve been using it twice a day for over a week and haven’t had to recharge yet. The sleek design also makes it easy to hold and store on the counter without taking up too much space. I’ve noticed less plaque and my breath feels fresher for longer throughout the day. It’s definitely an investment, but one that’s totally worth it if you care about your oral health. Highly recommend!
Pros
• Delivers a deep, thorough clean that leaves teeth feeling noticeably fresher • Offers multiple brushing modes to suit different oral care needs • Long battery life makes it convenient for everyday use and travel
Cons
Smaller toothbrush head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush
FreshC
14/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
Product is a steal at this price
The toothbrush is light and easy to use. My family has been asking about it because it looks so clean. There is minimal cleaning needed after use.
This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush
This review was made for 1100 HX3901/01 Rechargeable toothbrush
vs. a manual toothbrush