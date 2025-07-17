The biggest reason why I loved the toothbrush is because it made my teeth feel extremely clean without causing sensitivity and it actually got food out from in between all of my teeth. Every time I finish brushing my teeth it feels like I went to the dentist for a cleaning! Not only did it deep clean my teeth it also helped me tremendously with managing the two minutes it takes to brush my teeth, the vibrations helped me to make sure each quarter of my teeth got cleaned. This toothbrush basically did all of the work for me, it took the guess work of figuring out if you cleaned your teeth good enough and long enough. There's an internal timer that divides two minutes with light, comfortable vibrations so you know when to move onto the next portion of your teeth. The bristles are like mini individual toothbrushes each bristles cleans extremely fast and a comfortable amount of bristles scrub in between teeth.