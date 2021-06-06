2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
4.6
of 5
1660
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Tang 77
06/06/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
leaves a nice shine on your teeth
Leaves a nice polish . like 30 second timer so i brush my teeth for 2 minutes
Pros
30 second timer , vibration motion
Cons
non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
bigbang
08/02/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Where has this been all my life
This toothbrush is amazing! I can't believe I waited this long to buy one. Its amazing how clean my teeth feel. The only thing I would improve is if it could have a battery that lasted even longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Marioux3
19/07/2015
Canada
My toothbrush since 6 or 7 years!
I buy this toothbrush, my first and only one electric toothbrush, since 6 or 7 years and it brush very well yet! There is just on thing about: now the head begins to hold less (it roll around)...but I'm really satisfied and I will buy an other while this one want to die well...! :P
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode