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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteSonic electric toothbrush

HX6711/02

4.6
| (1660) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush HX6711/02 is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 2 modes

  • 1 brush head

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

1660

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

06/06/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

leaves a nice shine on your teeth

Leaves a nice polish . like 30 second timer so i brush my teeth for 2 minutes

Pros

30 second timer , vibration motion

Cons

non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

08/02/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Where has this been all my life

This toothbrush is amazing! I can't believe I waited this long to buy one. Its amazing how clean my teeth feel. The only thing I would improve is if it could have a battery that lasted even longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

19/07/2015

Canada

Canada

My toothbrush since 6 or 7 years!

I buy this toothbrush, my first and only one electric toothbrush, since 6 or 7 years and it brush very well yet! There is just on thing about: now the head begins to hold less (it roll around)...but I'm really satisfied and I will buy an other while this one want to die well...! :P

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6711/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode