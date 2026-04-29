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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6711/02
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User Manual
All (15)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
C2 Plaque Control3-pack brush heads
G3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
G2 Optimal Gum Care3-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
C3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack brush heads
ProResults5-pack brush heads
SimplyClean2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
W DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
W DiamondClean2-pack standard sonic toothbrush heads
Wc DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
I InterCare3-pack brush heads
W DiamondClean3-pack brush heads
Standard toothbrush variety pack
C3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
G3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads
DiamondCleanCompact sonic toothbrush heads
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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