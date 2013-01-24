Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care******. High-performance brush heads let patients focus on all areas of their oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives personalized feedback and coaching.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care******. High-performance brush heads let patients focus on all areas of their oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives personalized feedback and coaching.
Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Philips shop price
Total:
C3 Premium Plaque Control is our deepest cleaning brush head yet. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.
Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*
W3 Premium White is our best brush head for removing stains. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 5x more stains* in just three days.
With 240 elastomer MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of the tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria buildup and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows patients to comfortably clean the entire tongue.
If you identify specific spots in a patient's mouth that need more attention due to plaque buildup, gum recession or any other issue, DiamondClean Smart can help them tackle those trouble areas. Patients can highlight these spots in their personalized 3D mouth-map within the Philips Sonicare app, and they will receive reminders to give these areas the extra care they need each time they brush. The Philips Sonicare app maintains a running history of their brushing data, so patients can easily review their performance, track their progress and work to improve their daily oral care routine.
DiamondClean Smart's location sensor shows patients where they're brushing too little for better coverage. If there are spots your patients consistently miss when they're brushing, the location sensor will bring them to their attention.
With an electric toothbrush, patients should let the brush do the work rather than using a scrubbing motion. DiamondClean Smart has a scrubbing sensor that helps guide them to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a gentler clean.
Whatever their oral care needs, DiamondClean Smart can help your patients achieve them. A microchip in their brush head tells their DiamondClean Smart which one they're using. So if they click on a gum-care brush head, for example, their toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide a gentle yet effective care for their gums. All they need to do is to press the power button.
Over months of normal use, brush heads gradually wear down and lose their stiffness. An algorithm combining the data from smart brushing sensors and the microchip in the brush heads gives patients an accurate replacement reminder for each brush head. The Philips Sonicare app includes a smart brush head performance monitor to track brush head effectiveness based on patients' actual brushing time and pressure. It tells them when a brush head needs to be replaced so they continue to get the best results. They even have the option to order replacement brush heads from within the app.
With five brushing modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare+) and three intensity settings (Low, Medium, High), your patients can personalize their brushing experience for optimal comfort and a complete clean. See Specifications for more detailed information on modes.
Your patients likely won't notice if they're brushing too hard, but their DiamondClean Smart will. If they apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so they know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.
If your patients happen to miss any spots during a brushing session, DiamondClean Smart's TouchUp feature gives them the opportunity to go back for a second pass and immediately address missed areas to achieve a more complete clean.
It's easy for patients to take their DiamondClean Smart anywhere and everywhere with the new premium USB charging case. After placing their toothbrush in the case, they connect it to a laptop via USB or plug into a wall socket. Thanks to the charger code component, their charging cable will always be with them. Using the charger glass, patients simply place their Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. It can also be used to rinse after brushing. From a full charge, patients can enjoy two weeks of regular use.
Modes
Items included
BrushSync Mode Pairing
Connectivity
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Smart sensor technology
Ease of use
Technical specifications
Power
Service
Ingredients
HX8072/11
HX8072/01