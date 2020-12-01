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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX9924/62

HX993R

4
| (41) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Black, Rose gold
Black, Rose gold
Pink, White
Pink, White
Rose gold
Rose gold
White
White
White
White
Aquamarine Gradient
Aquamarine Gradient
Silk Pink to White Gradient
Silk Pink to White Gradient
Aquamarine Gradient
Aquamarine Gradient
Complete care for your oral health
Enjoy complete care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush - for up to 15x healthier gums** and whiter teeth*. Its smart, app-connected technology delivers a personalized experience every time you brush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Gently removes up to 20x more plaque*

Complete care for your oral health

  • 20x more plaque removal*

  • Up to 15x healthier gums**

  • Visual pressure sensor

  • 5 modes & 3 intensities

20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

41

Reviews

01/12/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Best toothbrush ever!!!

I had my last Sonicare for 10+ years. So sad when it died!! Of course, I purchased the new and improved version. Never disappointed with Phillips sonicare

Pros

The technology is superior and backed by research

Cons

Might not last as long as previous

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

18/09/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Works really well.

I am actually enjoying brushing my teeth...the new brush makes it easy to brush correctly and for the right amount of time, thanks to the feedback on the app. Leaves my mouth feeling as clean as it feels when I come from my cleanings at the dental office.

Pros

Works very well and is kind of fun to use.

Cons

Expensive - but worth it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/08 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/08 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

28/04/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Electric toothbrush

i love my Sonicare Diamond clean. I wish I got one sooner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.

  3. in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.

  4. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode