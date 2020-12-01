2 year warranty
HX9924/62
HX993R
Available in
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
20x more plaque removal*
Up to 15x healthier gums**
Visual pressure sensor
5 modes & 3 intensities
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
4.0
of 5
41
Reviews
Tooth obsessed
01/12/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Best toothbrush ever!!!
I had my last Sonicare for 10+ years. So sad when it died!! Of course, I purchased the new and improved version. Never disappointed with Phillips sonicare
Pros
The technology is superior and backed by research
Cons
Might not last as long as previous
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
MJLTSN
18/09/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Works really well.
I am actually enjoying brushing my teeth...the new brush makes it easy to brush correctly and for the right amount of time, thanks to the feedback on the app. Leaves my mouth feeling as clean as it feels when I come from my cleanings at the dental office.
Pros
Works very well and is kind of fun to use.
Cons
Expensive - but worth it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/08 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/08 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
thorny
28/04/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Electric toothbrush
i love my Sonicare Diamond clean. I wish I got one sooner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9985/28 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
vs. a manual toothbrush
in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode