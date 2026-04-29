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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9400 Rechargeable Toothbrush
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HX9924/62
HX993R
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User Manual
All (21)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Do I need an Alexa device to reorder replacement brush heads for my Sonicare?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
How do I reorder Sonicare replacement brush heads with Alexa?
How do I disable the Sonicare brush head reordering service?
G3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
C3 Two-in-one2-pack brush heads
Standard toothbrush variety pack
C3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
G3 Two-in-one3-pack brush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
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