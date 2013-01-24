Home
      This Philips PowerTouch elecric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Super Lift&Cut shaving performance, it ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

      This Philips PowerTouch elecric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Super Lift&Cut shaving performance, it ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits

      ComfortCut

      This Philips PowerTouch elecric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Super Lift&Cut shaving performance, it ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits

      This Philips PowerTouch elecric shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Super Lift&Cut shaving performance, it ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits

        Comfortable fast shave

        • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
        • Corded use only
        Corded operation for constant power

        Corded operation for constant power

        Corded operation for a reliable shave that you can always count on

        Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

        Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

        The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

        The shaver automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Fully washable electric shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift&Cut
          Contour following
          Dynamic contour response

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          Corded operation
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable shaver
          • Quick rinse hair chamber

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip
          Finishing
          Hi gloss plastic front shell
          Color
          Noble blue

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.2  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

