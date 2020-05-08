Charged it up in a hour and started shaving on battery. Power seemed fine as it took down growth about 1/8”. Did not pull and first pass took down pretty much everything. Have been using a very old corded model for 30+ years which keeps on ticking. Never needed to change blades. Just cleaned and seems to self sharpen. Amazingly durable. Classic. Did not want the new designs that has the skinny neck which might snap if dropped. So went the tried and true design. We did buy our son a similar model 10 years ago and that one still holds a charge fine. But went this time with the corded and cordless option - as have always preferred corded for longevity. When cordless became available initially the battery technology was terrible as ours died within a year. So have stayed with corded since. Chose this specific model as it still has the old design shape and still can use a cord. Once stock is sold out these options may no longer be available. So trying cordless again - as can always use corded if needed. Shave quality for me is perfectly fine and close. But have always used Electric Shave and finished with a dab of Face Cream. Has worked a charm. No burn - no problems - ever. Have never needed to wet shave. So shave dry then clean out the chamber each time. Also clean blades as required. Hopefully these newer Lithium batteries will last a long time. As the durability of the NiMH batteries was not in question. Problem though was the 8 hour charge time.