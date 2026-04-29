Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
PT715/16
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual
SH50Replacement shaving heads
Shaving heads cleaning spray
shaving heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you