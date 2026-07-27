2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.3
of 5
710
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Do-I
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
The razor does an excellent job as I move it over my face, close shave, I enjoy using it !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-13
D-Squared
27/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
shaves closer than a blade.
I have used many, many Phillips razors over the years, but this one is a step above what I use in the past. I usually buy a lower range razor (3000 series) thinking that all razors are the same, I couldn't be more wrong. Stepping up to the 5000 series is a huge improvement in how close the razor shaves as well as the battery life. This razor shaves closer than a blade and cleans up like a dream. It was intended to be a travel razor due to the lockout feature, but since it shaved so well I use it as my daily razor.
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-27
jimfil
17/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Love this shaver
Great shaver, I just bought this 5000 series which is my 3rd shaver that I have bought and I just love it, gives you a nice quick clean shave, I strongly recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01
This review was made for Shaver Series 5000 S5898/25 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01