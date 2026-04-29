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Shaver series 5000 S5579/60 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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S5579/60
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User Manual
Quick Start Guide - English
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
SH71Replacement shaving heads
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working