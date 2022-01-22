Search terms

    FACE Shavers

    Shaver series 9000

    Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S9982/50
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

      S9982/50
      Overall Rating / 5

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • Helps you to shave with optimal pressure
      • Advanced precision for a closer shave*
      • Smooth gliding for better skin protection
      • Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
      • Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes
      See all benefits

        Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

        The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides, and adapts to your unique face.
        Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

        Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

        Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.

        Advanced precision for a closer shave*

        Advanced precision for a closer shave*

        With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

        Smooth gliding for better skin protection

        Smooth gliding for better skin protection

        A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-spheres coat every square millimeter. Minimize irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

        The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

        Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

        Follows the contours of your face

        Follows the contours of your face

        Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

        OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

        OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

        The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

        10x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

        Even-up your mustache and sideburns

        Even-up your mustache and sideburns

        Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

        Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

        Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

        Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalize your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

        60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

        60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

        A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Dual SteelPrecision blades
          Contour following
          360-D Flexing heads
          SkinIQ technology
          • Pressure Guard sensor
          • Protective SkinGlide coating
          • Motion Control sensor
          • Power Adapt sensor

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Display
          • Advanced OLED display
          • Pressure guidance
          • Battery level indicator
          • Motion control indicator
          • Travel lock
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Battery type
          Li-ion

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Shaving heads
          Angular
          Color(s)
          Ice Blue

        • Software

          App
          • GroomTribe
          • Connects via Bluetooth®
          Smartphone compatibility
          iPhone and Android™ devices
          Software update
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH91
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

        • Accessories

          Quick Clean Pod
          • Yes
          • 1 cartridge included
          Integrated pop-up trimmer
          Yes
          Travel and storage
          Travel case
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

              • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
              • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
              • * * Compared to non-coated material
              • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

