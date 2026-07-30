ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

Shaver series 9000Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ

S9982/50

4.5
| (544) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort
Discover the world's most intelligent shaver powered by AI, Philips Shaver Series 9000. Cuts at skin level with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ technology gives real time pressure feedback to protect your skin.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

For superior closeness, even on a 5-day beard

Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

  • Skin-level closeness

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • Pressure Guard sensor

  • 360-D Flexing heads

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke**.

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

544

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

30/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great shaver

Great shaver, it has improved a lot over the last models, and I got a great deal in Amazon

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-07

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-07

04/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Incredible shaver

Gives an incredible shave - as good or better than razors. Easy to use tech and simple to clean. Highly recommend!

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-01

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-01

24/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

great features great shave

A friend recommended i and after comparing different models I opted for this one. quickest and best shave I have had with an electric shaver.

Pros

great features great shave results. good price

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-14

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. vs predecessor Philips series 9000

  2. vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard

  3. * Compared to non-coated material

  4. * * Based on Philips series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019

  5. * * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge