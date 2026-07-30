2 year warranty
Skin-level closeness
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
Pressure Guard sensor
360-D Flexing heads
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.
Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke**.
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.
4.5
of 5
544
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Mikkkaa
30/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Great shaver
Great shaver, it has improved a lot over the last models, and I got a great deal in Amazon
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-07
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Nolan B
04/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Incredible shaver
Gives an incredible shave - as good or better than razors. Easy to use tech and simple to clean. Highly recommend!
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-01
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-01
bvk120
24/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
great features great shave
A friend recommended i and after comparing different models I opted for this one. quickest and best shave I have had with an electric shaver.
Pros
great features great shave results. good price
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
vs predecessor Philips series 9000
vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard
* Compared to non-coated material
* * Based on Philips series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
* * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge