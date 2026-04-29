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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ
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S9982/50
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Data Act Document - English
UK Declaration of Conformity
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
How does the Pressure Guard Sensor work?
What do the symbols on my Philips S9000 Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
SH91Replacement shaving heads
Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I cannot connect my Philips shaver to the GroomTribe App
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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