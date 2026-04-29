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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF671/17
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User manual
Eco passport
All (11)
Product (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Is my Avent Natural glass bottle resistant to temperature shocks?
How to warm up milk in a Philips Avent Natural Glass bottle
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Natural nipple
Drying rack