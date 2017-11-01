2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF673/17
1 Bottle
8oz/240ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.
Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Awards
3.2
of 5
25
Reviews
Jade30
01/11/2017
US
Verified buyer
I love this bottle
This bottle is really easy to clean. I also like the fact that my baby is not drinking out of plastic everyday, and I am not heating plastic up all the time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle
Shasha1988
13/01/2017
US
Amazing
I brought this bottle because the bottle warmer was the only one in the store. I didn't think my baby would like it because he was used to a certain type of bottle. But as time progressed, he began to only take the glass free bottles. Now I love it. It cleans well and my son loves the nipple, thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF673/27 Natural glass baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF673/27 Natural glass baby bottle
Jamills1008
13/02/2016
US
This product is easily cleaned
I received a free sample of the Philips Avent Natural glass bottle and have been using it for two weeks with my new born. I enjoy the bottle being glass because i know for sure it is bpa free and easily cleaned. I can easily see the milk being drained from the bottle all the way down to the nipple and the shape of the bottle is ergonomic for handling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF673/17 Natural glass baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011