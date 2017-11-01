This free sample was one that I was very excited to receive. There`s a sense of nostalgia with a glass bottle but more important there are no BPAs to worry about and glass offers the sanitation that every mom (and dad) is looking for. When I received the bottle I was intrigued by it`s shape and the shape and size of the nipple. The bottle is tall yet wider than average and the rim of the nipple is wider than the bottle. I like the wide nipple because it`s good for nursing babies who receive the bottle intermittently and/or for babies who are transitioning to being solely bottle fed. The bottle was easy to assemble and clean. I will say that when my daughter first started using it the flow, even though it`s the first nipple level, was too strong for her. It choked her up a bit and milk would drop everywhere. I went to the store to confirm that there wasn`t another step down. Eventually that became less of a problem but it`s still a bit messy. After using the bottle for the first time the tight seal that I initially celebrated (for it`s potential of keeping bacteria out) quickly became a big headache because I couldn`t get the bottle open. The next time I used it I didn`t screw it as tight but when I went to shake it milk spilled out all over the place. I`m not sure that I have found a middle ground yet and it`s been four to five weeks. The bottle isn`t as easy to clean as I anticipated but I think if I get a more bristle like and less sponge like bottle brush then I can fix that issue. I didn`t worry about putting it in the dishwasher or microwave for a steam cleaning since it`s glass and can handle the head. Another critique that I have is that the painted measurements could be a bit more tough, they`re rubbing off a little due to regular use and cleaning. As far as travel goes, I like that the glass holds heat and transfers heat well. I'm not happy with the lid because it isn't spill proof. Lastly, how does baby like it? She feeds well from this bottle with the exception of having a milk beard when she`s done and it`s a little to heavy for her to hold right now, but she`s trying and I don`t think it will be too long before she`s able to do so (hopefully!).