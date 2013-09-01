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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic baby bottle

SCF683/37

4.3
| (282) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
See all benefits

Trusted for 30 years

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 3 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow nipple

  • 1m+

Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

282

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

01/09/2013

Canada

Canada

This product is designed great!!

We loved this bottle, we never had any problems, I love that you can get it in either pink, or blue, we have used this bottle for my son right from birth. I have recommended these bottles to friends, I have also bought them for gifts.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF685/37 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF685/37 Classic baby bottle

11/09/2019

US

US

Great for spectra pumps!

My baby had no issues at all taking to this bottle starting at three months old. He is now eleven months, and will still use these bottles without issue. However, my favorite discovery with these is that they can be used with the spectra pumps with NO adapters. I can screw them into the flange and pump directly into these bottles, which is extremely convenient! However, they do seem to have a fairly fast fliw compared to some other bottles.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle

17/05/2019

US

US

Makes bottle feeding easier

I have tried so many different brands of bottles/nipples to find one my son actually likes. As a breastfed baby he was very picky with the nipples however when we tried these, my answers were found! I was able to find the right flow and shape for him with these and the bottle was shaped for him to be able to easily hold the bottle himself. I didn't have to worry about sitting there and holding the bottle for him because he was able to figure it out all on his own, which he didn't do with competing brands. My son had severe reflux issues and I noticed that with the flow of these nipples his reflux improved and he wasn't spitting up as much he used to. I was so upset and worried that if I gave my son a bottle he wasn't going to want to latch properly and lose interest in nursing, however with these nipples he was easily able to switch between using this while we were out and nursing at home still. These bottles are the perfect size to fit in a cooler in the diaper bag or to store any extra pumped milk in for later use. Thank You to WeeSpring for sending these to us to try, you just helped us find our new favorite bottle. I will definitely be purchasing more of these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.