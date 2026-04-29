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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Classic baby bottle
Discontinued
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Leaflet
User manual
All (11)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Why are Philips Avent bottles not transparent?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Sealing discs for feeding bottle
Are air bubbles in Philips Avent bottles normal?