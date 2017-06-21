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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF690/17

4
| (22) Reviews

2 awards

Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 1 Bottle

  • 4oz/125ml

  • Newborn flow nipple

  • 0m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237
  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

22

Reviews

2

21/06/2017

US

US

Best Bottles!

I decided to use these bottles for my daughter when she was born. It was the best decision. She took to them well. I breastfed for the first few months, but I also pumped and would give her these bottles. I never had trouble with her transitioning to these. I plan on using these for my son who is due any day now.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF690/27 Natural baby bottle

04/03/2017

US

US

Love these!

These bottles are great for my gassy baby. They are very high quality and I have not had any issues with leaking. The bottles are very easy to clean and the shape is egronomical for both me and my son as he begins to learn to grasp his bottle. My son also has a slight tongue tie and I do believe the nipple shape has been very beneficial for him.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle

15/11/2016

US

US

the best baby bottles!

im a first time mom. i didn't know which bottles to choose. i decided to get this bottles. they are easy to wash. my baby likes them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF690/17 Natural baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011