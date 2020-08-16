2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF693/17
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Awards
3.3
of 5
52
Reviews
Roop
16/08/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Best bottles with great quality
These bottles are my first choice my baby loves philips avent bottles . I tried other brands as well but didn't find the quality like Philips bottles. I am feeding my baby since birth with philips and really love this product. It has great suction which makes baby to latch properly. Worth buying ..
Pros
Bottles have good quality and can be used with different size nipples
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Jesy30
16/01/2017
Canada
Amazing product
Avent Feeding bottles are durable, easy to use, safe for babies, has an original design. Love this and my next child can even use it just buy a new set of nipples.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle
MumOf3and1Angel
23/05/2014
Canada
simple to use, baby does well on them
I started using Avent Natural bottles when my little one was 2 months old. We stopped BFing due to a case of thrush, we were using Life Factory bottles and it was taking her almost an hour to finish a 4oz bottle! We switched to Avent using the second level nipples. At first she found it hard to latch because the nipple shape was so different than what she was used to, but once she got the hang of it they worked awesome. She would finish a 5 to 6 oz bottle in about 20 mins, burp no problem and was content after. The three part system is super easy to clean. I noticed someone below mentioned the markings coming off but I've washed my bottles a lot and haven't had an issue, plus you generally don't need to scrub the outside of the bottle. I also like the convenient "staging" of the nipples as they adapt to my babies needs. I paid $15+ for each 4oz LifeFactory bottle and only $20 for a 3-pack of 9oz Avent ones (on sale mind you), and they were well worth the money. (LifeFactory not so much) All in all a good product and I would definitely recommend these for formula fed babies of all ages.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011