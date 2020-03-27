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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB5500BK/27

2.8

| (46) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned earshells and long lasting battery life.

See all benefits

Cut the cables not the quality

Wireless, clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/ semi-closed

  • On-ear

Adjustable earshells and headband fits everyone

Adjustable earshells and headband fits everyone

The adjustable earshells are designed to always fits your head so you don't even notice you are wearing them.

32mm high intensity drivers for big, clear bass

32mm high intensity drivers for big, clear bass

Fold flat design for easy storage on the go

Designed to give you the best experience on the go, these bluetooth headphones can be easily folded away for easy portability and storage. Its clever design features carefully selected components, including hinges that allow the headphone parts to be moved with ease.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

46

Reviews

27/03/2020

Canada

Canada

Three and a half years and they're still going!

I use these five days a week, 44 weeks a year and they've never given me an issue. Battery life is still great (I can usually get through the whole week without having to top them up) and sound quality is totally fine for podcasts & music to down out my coworkers. The only thing I could possibly complain about is that I wish they had a mic built in, but then I wouldn't have gotten them for the price I paid. Love them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2018-03-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2018-03-27

12/04/2018

Canada

Canada

is gucci

very nice product. 10/10. would recommend. to EVERYONE. love this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

08/06/2017

Canada

Canada

So, it hurts when I lay in my side.

Okay, I admit I watch videos at night and am tired. I lay on my side, and it hurts my head because of the thick parts.... otherwise, it's perfect!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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