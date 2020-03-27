2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5500BK/27
Wireless, clear and powerful bass
Philips wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity cut cables but not sound quality. Enjoy hours of music and calls with soft cushioned earshells and long lasting battery life.
32mm drivers/ semi-closed
On-ear
The adjustable earshells are designed to always fits your head so you don't even notice you are wearing them.
Designed to give you the best experience on the go, these bluetooth headphones can be easily folded away for easy portability and storage. Its clever design features carefully selected components, including hinges that allow the headphone parts to be moved with ease.
2.8
of 5
46
Reviews
Hessiebell
27/03/2020
Canada
Three and a half years and they're still going!
I use these five days a week, 44 weeks a year and they've never given me an issue. Battery life is still great (I can usually get through the whole week without having to top them up) and sound quality is totally fine for podcasts & music to down out my coworkers. The only thing I could possibly complain about is that I wish they had a mic built in, but then I wouldn't have gotten them for the price I paid. Love them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2018-03-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date of Use 2018-03-27
Jocelinnnnnnnn666
12/04/2018
Canada
is gucci
very nice product. 10/10. would recommend. to EVERYONE. love this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Cheyanne
08/06/2017
Canada
So, it hurts when I lay in my side.
Okay, I admit I watch videos at night and am tired. I lay on my side, and it hurts my head because of the thick parts.... otherwise, it's perfect!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5500BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones