Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Headphones

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3555RD/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      SHE3555RD/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-earbud

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones with mic

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Big beats, pumping bass

        Compact design

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear

        2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

        Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

        Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

        Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

        Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

        Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          10 -22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          20mW
          Sensitivity
          103dB

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Width
          8.1  cm
          Height
          6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.127  kg
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Tare weight
          0.088  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72454 1

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Width
          17.9  cm
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Gross weight
          1.14  kg
          Nett weight
          0.312  kg
          Tare weight
          0.828  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72454 4

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          2.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.027  kg
          Nett weight
          0.013  kg
          Tare weight
          0.014  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 72454 7

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          copper
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Design

          Color
          Red

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          2.1 cm*1.2 cm*1.85 cm
          Weight
          0.012  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips