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  • Big beats, pumping bass
  • Big beats, pumping bass

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3555WT/00

3
| (2) Reviews

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Big beats, pumping bass
Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.
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Compact design

Big beats, pumping bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

14/03/2024

US

US

Perfect for music on the move

The Philips SHE3555s are simply fantastic headphones for all-around use. Their sound quality is impressive, delivering clear and vibrant audio. Comfort-wise, they're a dream to wear, with a snug fit that doesn't compromise on long-term wearability. And with a built-in microphone, they make handling calls a breeze, whether you're on the move or at home. What really stands out is their bass performance, which packs a punch and adds depth to your music without breaking the bank. After a few months of regular use, I can confidently say these headphones have exceeded my expectations and are still going strong.

This review was made for SHE3555BK Headphones with mic

This review was made for SHE3555BK Headphones with mic

24/05/2017

US

US

One earbud stopped working after 6 weeks

I bought these because I like the design and I hoped they would last. After six weeks, the right ear bud stopped working. Waste of money.

This review was made for SHE3555WT In ear headphones with mic

This review was made for SHE3555WT In ear headphones with mic

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