2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHS3305WT/10
Secure fit
Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic pics up your voice clearly.
15mm drivers/open-back
Earhook
Thanks to being designed to take the knocks of rough use and being made from strong materials, you can be sure of an extra long product life.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
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