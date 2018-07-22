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Discontinued

Earhook Headphones with mic

SHS3305WT/10

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Secure fit

Ultra-comfortable for active use, these ergonomic earhook headphones bring fantastic quality music reproduction straight to your ears. The integrated mic pics up your voice clearly.

See all benefits

Flexible earhook fits all ears

Secure fit

  • 15mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

Extremely durable construction extends product life

Thanks to being designed to take the knocks of rough use and being made from strong materials, you can be sure of an extra long product life.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

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