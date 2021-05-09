Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT4506BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way.
      -{discount-value}

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT4506BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      • 3 sizes of ear-tip cover
      • 6 hours play time. Charge 15 minutes for an extra hour
      • Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling
      • Clear sound, good bass. 10 mm neodymium drivers
      • Easily wake your phone's voice assistant
      See all benefits

      True Wireless Headphones

      • 3 sizes of ear-tip cover
      • 6 hours play time. Charge 15 minutes for an extra hour
      • Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling
      • Clear sound, good bass. 10 mm neodymium drivers
      • Easily wake your phone's voice assistant
      See all benefits

      • 3 sizes of ear-tip cover
      • 6 hours play time. Charge 15 minutes for an extra hour
      • Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling
      • Clear sound, good bass. 10 mm neodymium drivers
      • Easily wake your phone's voice assistant
      See all benefits

      True Wireless Headphones

      • 3 sizes of ear-tip cover
      • 6 hours play time. Charge 15 minutes for an extra hour
      • Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling
      • Clear sound, good bass. 10 mm neodymium drivers
      • Easily wake your phone's voice assistant
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Noise-cancelling

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        True Wireless Headphones

        True Wireless Headphones

        Total:

        Your music. Your way.

        Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 24 hours play time with the case.

        Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

        These headphones filter out the noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to, and the music pauses if you take either earbud out of your ear.

        Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

        Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 6 mm drivers, and 6 hours play time from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 18 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes and get an extra hour.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Eartips
          3 sizes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX4

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          6 + 18 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          105 dB (1K Hz)
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Maximum power input
          5  mW

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.2  cm
          Width
          7  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Weight
          0.055  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.142  kg
          Nett weight
          0.08  kg
          Tare weight
          0.062  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11751 8

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          25.6  cm
          Width
          22.5  cm
          Height
          35  cm
          Gross weight
          4.083  kg
          Nett weight
          1.92  kg
          Tare weight
          2.163  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11751 5

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          11.4  cm
          Width
          10.1  cm
          Height
          16  cm
          Gross weight
          0.477  kg
          Nett weight
          0.24  kg
          Tare weight
          0.237  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11751 2

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20197 2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.