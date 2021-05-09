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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4506BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Teal
Teal

Your music. Your way.

Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 24 hours play time with the case.

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Your music. Your way.

  • Earbuds with in-ear fit

  • Active Noise Canceling

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 26 hours play time

Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

These headphones filter out the noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to, and the music pauses if you take either earbud out of your ear.

Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

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