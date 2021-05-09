Search terms

      -{discount-value}

      Your music. Your way.

      Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

        Your music. Your way.

        • Earbuds with in-ear fit
        • Active Noise Canceling
        • IPX4 water protection
        • Up to 26 hours play time

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

        Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 6 mm drivers, and 6 hours play time from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 18 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes and get an extra hour.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise.

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

        These headphones filter out the noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to, and the music pauses if you take either earbud out of your ear.

        Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          10 mm
          Sensitivity
          105 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • ANC features

          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Design

          Color
          Teal
          Wearing style
          In-ear

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC off)
          6 + 18 hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          55 mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          550 mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Charging time
          2
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          14.18 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3
          Height
          4.2
          Weight
          0.055
          Width
          7

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11752 5
          Depth
          3.5
          Gross weight
          0.142
          Height
          17
          Nett weight
          0.08
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.062
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11752 2
          Gross weight
          4.083
          Height
          35
          Length
          25.6
          Nett weight
          1.92
          Tare weight
          2.163
          Width
          22.5

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11752 9
          Gross weight
          0.477
          Height
          16
          Length
          11.4
          Nett weight
          0.24
          Tare weight
          0.237
          Width
          10.1

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20198 9

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

