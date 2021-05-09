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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4506TL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Teal
Teal

Your music. Your way.

Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 24 hours play time with the case.

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Your music. Your way.

  • Earbuds with in-ear fit

  • Active Noise Canceling

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 26 hours play time

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 6 mm drivers, and 6 hours play time from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 18 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes and get an extra hour.

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise.

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