    A triple burst of better gingival health
      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial

      HX8341/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      A triple burst of better gingival health

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is clinically proven as effective as floss in improving gingival health.* In fact, up to 97% of inconsistent flossers who tried AirFloss Pro/Ultra showed improved gum health.*

      A triple burst of better gingival health

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is clinically proven as effective as floss in improving gingival health.* In fact, up to 97% of inconsistent flossers who tried AirFloss Pro/Ultra showed improved gum health.* See all benefits

        A triple burst of better gingival health

        Efficacy meets compliance for infrequent flossers

        • 1 nozzle
        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health**

        Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        Takes just 60 seconds: Point, Press, Clean!

        With the AirFloss Pro/Ultra, patients can clean their entire mouth in less than 60 seconds a day. Patients simply select their desired burst frequency (single, double or triple) and hold down the activation button for continuous automatic bursts or press and release for manual burst mode.

        Fresh and clean with mouthwash

        Fresh and clean with mouthwash

        Patients can use with mouthwash for the ultimate fresh experience and anti-microbial benefits.

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between patients' teeth.

        High performance nozzle

        High performance nozzle

        The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

        Triple burst customizable settings

        Triple burst customizable settings

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customized to your patient's liking with single, double, or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle
          1
          AirFloss Pro/Ultra nozzle
          1
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Gray

        • Cleaning performance

          Clinically proven results
          • As effective as floss
          • for gum health improvement
          • for reducing gum bleeding
          • for plaque reduction
          Performance
          Removes up to 99.9% plaque**
          Health benefits
          • Cleans entire mouth in 60 sec
          • Improve gum health in 2 weeks*
          Customizable settings
          • Auto-burst or manual burst
          • Single/double/triple burst***
          For best results
          Change nozzle every 6 months

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Handle LEDs show charge level
          Battery Life
          1-3 weeks*****
          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Charge time
          24 hours to full charge

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. For more information, please visit www.philips.com/airfloss/faq.
            • * * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
            • * * * * depending on burst setting used

