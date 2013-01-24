  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Baby bottles & teats
    Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux2
    Number one brand recommended by Moms
    Natural baby bottles

    Anti-colic baby bottles

    Baby bottle sets
    Natural baby bottles
    Anti-colic baby bottles
    Baby bottle sets

    Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux2

    Philips Avent anti-colic baby bottle with vent
    Philips shop price

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

    Be the first to review this item

    Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps with common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.
    Check mark icon
    Clinically proven to reduce colic and fussing2
    Check mark icon
    Nipple stays full of milk, not air
    Check mark icon
    Helps baby swallow less air with AirFree vent
    Check mark icon
    Available in various sizes
    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    What other mums say about Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottles

    Be the first to review this item

    Want to overcome common feeding issues?

    Get started with an Anti-colic baby bottle that's designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux.3
    Philips Avent anti colic baby bottle with vent

    SCF403/34

    4oz, 3pack
    Philips shop price
    Avent Anti-colic baby bottles range
    Explore all Anti-colic baby bottles ›

    Go with the right flow

    Philips AVENT natural nipples from 0m to 6m+
    Ultra soft and flexible teats for younger babies
    Philips AVENT natural nipples from 0m to 6m+
    Smooth, bite-resistant teats for older babies

    As your baby grows, the teat that’s best for them will change too. They’ll become more confident at drinking from a baby bottle and can drink more milk in a shorter amount of time.

     

    Our teats are designed to let the right amount milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from slow to fast flow.
    Explore Philips Avent Anti-colic teats

    Philips Avent Series comparison

    Philips Avent Natural bottle

    Philips shop price
    SCF013/37
    Compare features

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

    Philips shop price
    SCF403/34
    Compare features

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle

    Philips shop price
    SCF563/37
    Compare features

    Latch on
    • Wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on
    • Shape of the nipple allows for a secure latch
    • Shape of the nipple allows for a secure latch

    Nipple design
    • Ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast Flexible spiral design, without nipple collapse
    • Ribbed texture helps prevent nipple collapse
    • Ribbed texture helps prevent nipple collapse

    Anti-colic technology
    • Valve - designed to reduce colic and discomfort, by venting air away from your baby's tummy
    • Vent - nipple stays full even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in an upright position
    • Valve - designed to reduce colic and discomfort, by venting air away from your baby's tummy

    BPA Free
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Compatibility
    • Philips Avent Natural range
    • Philips Avent Anti-Colic and Anti-Colic AirFreeVent range
    • Philips Avent Anti-Colic and Anti-Colic AirFreeVent range

    Designed for
    • Combining breast and bottle feeding

      Reduce colic and discomfort

    • Upright feeding

      Reduce colic, gas, reflux and fussing

    • Reduce colic and discomfort
    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    You might also like

    Philips AVENT Fast bottle warmer

    Fast Bottle warmer

    Quickly and evenly warms your milk
    Explore Fast bottle warmer
    Philips AVENT 3 in 1 electric steam sterilizer

    3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    Convenient and effective sterilization
    Explore Electric steam sterilizer
    Philips AVENT Drying rack

    Drying rack

    Clean and tidy drying
    Explore Drying rack

    Parenthood. There is no guidebook, but there is a support crew

     

    Want free, personalised advice and discounts delivered straight to your inbox?
    Yes, sign me up!

    180% of moms agreed that “my baby experienced fewer feeding issues” in a home placement test with 144 mothers in the US in 2017 .

    2At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic compared to a conventional bottle and a significant reduction in fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.

    3Based on 2018 online satisfaction survey conducted globally of 8,000+ female users of childcare brands and products

    * Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink, by drawing air away from the teat. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests can help with common feeding issues, such as colic, reflux and gas.
    Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

    Have a question?
    We're here to help

    Explore FAQs and manuals

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns, exchanges & replacements
    About Philips
    Contact Philips